Traditional sailing competition

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 5:19PM AS a way to that safeguard traditional knowledge and skills, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will continue to support, promote and revitalize activities and events that encourage these attributes.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs acting permanent secretary Saimoni Waibuta highlighted this in a recent cash donation of $2,000 to the Pacific Blue Foundation Organizing Committee of which the Ministry is sponsoring for the upcoming "Traditional Sailing Canoe Race" competition.

The competition will be held at the Civic Centre Foreshore on the August 18 and which the ministry will also showcase its services to the general public.

"The ministry wishes the organizing committee well in their preparation towards the Sailing Canoe Competition and we assure them of our full support for such events in the future," Mr Waibuta said.

Meanwhile the Director for Institute of Language and Culture said the foundation�s lead role in organizing the event revitalizes iTaukei knowledge and skills in canoe building which the island of Kabara and Moce are renowned for.








