Traditional sailing competition

Update: 5:19PM
AS a way to that safeguard traditional knowledge and skills, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will continue to support, promote and revitalize activities and events that encourage these attributes.
Ministry of iTaukei Affairs
acting permanent secretary Saimoni Waibuta highlighted this in a recent cash
donation of $2,000 to the Pacific Blue Foundation Organizing Committee of which
the Ministry is sponsoring for the upcoming "Traditional Sailing Canoe Race"
competition.
The competition will be held at
the Civic Centre Foreshore on the August 18 and which the ministry will also
showcase its services to the general public.
"The ministry wishes the
organizing committee well in their preparation towards the Sailing Canoe
Competition and we assure them of our full support for such events in the
future," Mr Waibuta said.
Meanwhile the Director for
Institute of Language and Culture said the foundation�s lead role in organizing
the event revitalizes iTaukei knowledge and skills in canoe building which the
island of Kabara and Moce are renowned for.