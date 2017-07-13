Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

Samabula water supply

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 5:02PM A BURST main at Samabula, opposite the Bank of the South Pacific (BSP) has caused a water disruption from tonight at 10pm until 8am tomorrow morning.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising its customers residing in these areas below to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

The areas that will be affected include the whole of Nailuva road, whole of Rewa street, Howell road, Macfarlane road, Raiwai, Flagstaff, Brown street, Macgregor road, Police barrack Samabula, Gospel High School, Jai Narayan College, Suva Sangam High School, Marist Brothers High School, Holy Trinity Primary School, Disabled Society, Fiji National University quarters and Peninsula hotel.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises  and water supply is expected to be restored at 9am tomorrow, July 14.








