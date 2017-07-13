Samabula water supply

Update: 5:02PM A BURST main at Samabula, opposite the Bank of the South Pacific (BSP) has caused a water disruption from tonight at 10pm until 8am tomorrow morning.
The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF)
is advising its customers residing in these areas below to store and use water
wisely for their immediate needs during the period.
The areas that will be affected
include the whole of Nailuva road, whole of Rewa street, Howell road,
Macfarlane road, Raiwai, Flagstaff, Brown street, Macgregor road, Police
barrack Samabula, Gospel High School, Jai Narayan College, Suva Sangam High
School, Marist Brothers High School, Holy Trinity Primary School, Disabled
Society, Fiji National University quarters and Peninsula hotel.
Water carts will be on standby to
service the affected areas as and when the need arises and water supply is expected to be restored
at 9am tomorrow, July 14.