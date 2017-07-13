Labasa hotels booked out for BOG

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labasa hotels are now overbooked because of the rush to watch the BOG. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:45PM LABASA based Grand Eastern Hotel is over booked for the 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG).

Grand Eastern Hotel and Friendly North Inn manager Krisnil Kishal Ram said they have made arrangements for extra accommodation for their guests.

"Our hotels have always been fully booked, but because of the BOG we are overbooked," Ram said.

Fiji Football Association (FFA) officials are amongst the guests at the hotel.

But according to Ram, their bookings have been dominated by organisations and not by spectators.