Labasa hotels booked out for BOG

Update: 4:45PM LABASA based Grand Eastern Hotel is over booked for the 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG).
Grand Eastern Hotel and Friendly North Inn manager Krisnil
Kishal Ram said they have made arrangements for extra accommodation for their
guests.
"Our hotels have always been fully booked, but because of
the BOG we are overbooked," Ram said.
Fiji Football Association (FFA) officials are amongst the
guests at the hotel.
But according to Ram, their bookings have been dominated by
organisations and not by spectators.