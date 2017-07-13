Gamel has set high standards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tagi Vonolagi. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:42PM NATIONAL football coach Christophe Gamel has set very high standards for district team players and it is their responsibility to meet those standards in order for football in Fiji to move forward.

Rewa assistant coach Tagi Vonolagi said Gamel has brought about a lot of positive changes to football in Fiji.

"Gone are the days where people just the ball being kicked from one end of the field to the other. Gamel has introduced a new method of play for Fiji, in turn has really improved how the game has been played in every local tournament," Vonolagi said.

Then he added that district team coaches should start emphasising on implementing these game plans to their players.

"It serves to give us a level playing field with the national players. So that district players get accustomed to the national level game plans."