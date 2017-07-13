Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

NPTC launches SME programs

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 4:42PM THE National Training and Productivity Centre will engage small scale entrepreneurs to form tailor-made programs in the hospitality and tourism sector.

NTPC deputy director Sachin Deo said the training centre would also be conducting specialised Certificate Attainment programs for school leavers who intended to join the hospitality and tourism industry.

The training centre has been carrying out consultation forums with the business community in the Western Division this week to find out the employment needs of the businesses.

 








