NPTC launches SME programs

Update: 4:42PM THE National Training and Productivity Centre will engage small scale entrepreneurs to form tailor-made programs in the hospitality and tourism sector.
NTPC deputy director Sachin Deo
said the training centre would also be conducting specialised Certificate
Attainment programs for school leavers who intended to join the hospitality and
tourism industry.
The training centre has been
carrying out consultation forums with the business community in the Western
Division this week to find out the employment needs of the businesses.