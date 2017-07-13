NPTC launches SME programs

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:42PM THE National Training and Productivity Centre will engage small scale entrepreneurs to form tailor-made programs in the hospitality and tourism sector.

NTPC deputy director Sachin Deo said the training centre would also be conducting specialised Certificate Attainment programs for school leavers who intended to join the hospitality and tourism industry.

The training centre has been carrying out consultation forums with the business community in the Western Division this week to find out the employment needs of the businesses.