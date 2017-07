/ Front page / News

Update: 4:41PM THE Nadroga Navosa province will hold a Yaubula Day at Nahigatoka Village tomorrow.

According to organisers of the event, the Yaubula Day highlights the importance of the province�s natural resources and its protection.

The theme of the event is "A Good Spiritual Governance Empowered Stewardship on Natural Resources in Nadroga Navosa."

Traditional and youth leaders from the 22 districts of the province will be attending the event.