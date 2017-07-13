Speeding SUV lands in creek

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police retrieving the rented SUV from Navola Creek early this morning. Picture FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 4:30PM A RENTED suburban utility vehicle ended up in the Navola Creek in the early hours of this morning.

Villagers at the scene said the SUV was speeding towards Suva along the Queens Road when it veered off the road and smashed through a road sign and coconut tree before coming to rest on its side in the creek.

They added that the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Meanwhile, police have nabbed more than 2300 drivers for speeding since the start of Operation Tatarovi III which began late last month.

Motorists travelling in high risk areas along the Queens Road have been put on notice by police and the Land Transport Authority.