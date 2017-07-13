Speeding SUV lands in creek

Update: 4:30PM A RENTED suburban utility vehicle ended up in the Navola Creek in the early hours of this morning.
Villagers at the scene said the
SUV was speeding towards Suva along the Queens Road when it veered off the road
and smashed through a road sign and coconut tree before coming to rest on its
side in the creek.
They added that the driver fled
the scene before police arrived.
Meanwhile, police have nabbed
more than 2300 drivers for speeding since the start of Operation Tatarovi III
which began late last month.
Motorists travelling in high risk
areas along the Queens Road have been put on notice by police and the Land
Transport Authority.