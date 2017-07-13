Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Labasa is BOG ready

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 4:21PM LABASA is ready for the 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament.

Fiji Football Association (FFA) chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said all the necessary preparations that needed to be made has been made.

"Labasa is ready," Yusuf said

"We had two meetings with the Labasa Town Council, Police Operations Officer North and the Pioneer security last night and yes everything is ready."

He said the ticket sales at the Labasa Town Council have been really encouraging.

"We are expecting the ground to be full by Suva and Labasa game at 5pm."

"Tickets will be available at the gates and also this is a chance for Northern fans to take this chance of a lifetime opportunity to watch some quality football."

According to Yusuf they are expecting around 8000 people per day for the three days of the tournament.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 10 years of singing God's grace
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. 'Nonsense'
  4. Mother convicted
  5. FICAC probes schools
  6. Free milk to remain
  7. Times' position
  8. Performing for mum
  9. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  10. Dialysis vote bid out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)