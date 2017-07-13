Labasa is BOG ready

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:21PM LABASA is ready for the 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament.

Fiji Football Association (FFA) chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said all the necessary preparations that needed to be made has been made.

"Labasa is ready," Yusuf said

"We had two meetings with the Labasa Town Council, Police Operations Officer North and the Pioneer security last night and yes everything is ready."

He said the ticket sales at the Labasa Town Council have been really encouraging.

"We are expecting the ground to be full by Suva and Labasa game at 5pm."

"Tickets will be available at the gates and also this is a chance for Northern fans to take this chance of a lifetime opportunity to watch some quality football."

According to Yusuf they are expecting around 8000 people per day for the three days of the tournament.