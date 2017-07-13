Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

US Air Force, RFMF in health outreach

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 4:20PM THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and Ministry of Health will be conducting Health Services Outreach in Tavua and Savusavu as part of the Pacific Angel 2017 (PACANGEL 17).

Now entering its tenth year, PACANGEL ensures that the region�s militaries are prepared to work together to address humanitarian crises.

PACANGEL 17 is a joint and combined humanitarian assistance exercise that includes general health, dental, optometry, pediatrics, and engineering programs, as well as various subject-matter expert exchanges.

A release by the U.S. Embassy says the United States and Fiji will conduct humanitarian assistance training and relief programs from July 16-24, 2017, as part of the PACANGEL 17 exercise.

Whereby the US and Fijian service members of the PACANGEL, along with representatives of several regional partner forces work together in partnership with local non-governmental organizations in providing humanitarian assistance to residents of Ba, Tavua, and Savusavu.

Approximately 65 members of the U.S. military will work with the RFMF, local non-governmental organizations, and civilian authorities, as well as personnel from Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia and France.

The Health Services Outreach areas are as follows:

Tagitagi Sangam Primary School, Tavua - July 17-22, 2017

Naweni District School, Savusavu - July 21-22, 20177.








