Update: 4:17PM NATIONAL Fire Authority fire-fighters rushed to a house fire in Nananu Village, Tavua, this morning.

According to a statement issued by the NFA, the Tavua Fire station received an emergency call at 10.51am and trucks arrived at the scene at 11.11am.

The one bedroom timber and corrugated iron home was completely destroyed.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.