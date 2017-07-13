Fuel price drop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The price of fuel will drop from midnight Saturday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 3:44PM PRICES of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are going down effective on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya announced the decreased fuel prices earlier today based on the third quarter review period from April to June, 2017 by the Fiji Commerce Commission.



The new fuel prices are as follows: motor spirit - from $1.95 to $190, premix from $1.80 to $1.73, kerosene from $1.36 to $1.31 and diesel from $1.60 to $1.53.



Mr Koya also indicated the decreased prices for LPG which are: 4.5kg cylinder from $14.14 to $12.67, 12kg cylinder from $37.71 to $33.78, bulk (kg) from $2.67 to $2.39 and auto gas (litre) from $1.77 to $1.59.

The price changes in fuel and LPG prices are a direct impact of the international market influence given that Fiji is a price taker to world market prices for both refined oils and butane.



The Fiji Commerce Commission will also be keeping a close watch on traders and fuel providers to adhere to the reviewed prices.