Nadawa water disruption on Sat

Update: 3:42PM PEOPLE living in some parts of Nadawa are being urged to store water due to water disruptions from 10pm to 3am on Saturday morning, July 15, 2017.

The Water Authority of Fiji says customers living in the following parts of Nadawa will experience interruption in supply as a result of installation works at the Nadawa Water Cart Filling point at Bal Govin road.



The areas affected include: Nadawa road , Dadakulaci road, Moci place, Tiri road, Kadikadi place, Lairo place, Kuka place, Qari place, Urau place, Mana place, Voce road, Bonu road, Lumi road, Verata road, Drivi road, Kai place, Tiloko lane, Ibo road, Borete road, Lairo place, Drevula road, Uga road, Dairo road and Kukusau place.



WAF is advising customers in the affected areas to store water in advance and to use it wisely.



Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.



For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj