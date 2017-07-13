Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

Labasa offers different

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 3:39PM THE playing atmosphere in Labasa is always different compared to playing in other grounds around the country.

Former national goal keeper and current Rewa assistant coach Tagi Vonolagi compared it to watching European Premier League on television, how die-hard football fans could be so vocal and how every near misses and spot on goals are reciprocated with either a cheer or just booing of disappointments.

�It�s the crowd that makes the difference and how far they are from the field of play. In other grounds in Fiji there is quite a reasonable distance from them to the field. But in Labasa they are right next to us, so close that even if they whisper our names we could hear it,� Vonolagi said.

He said the crowd reactions were something that really livened up the atmosphere.








