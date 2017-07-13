MC Trey in Suva for launch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Thelma Trey aka MC Trey in Suva today. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 2:45PM MAKING social commentary through music, Sydney based Fijian RnB artist Thelma Thomas better known as MC Trey will launch her latest single, Daily in Suva on Friday night.

With over 15 years of experience as a hip-hop soul artist, MC Trey was nominated for an Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards whilst being a member of a band called Foreign Heights.

The ARIA nominated artist formerly of Lami will launch her latest single, Daily, which has been described as "electronic hip-hop/trap which is a contemporary sound" at Onyx Nightlub.

The song which talks briefly about "take a break" from the changes in the world has an accompanying video also shot entirely in Fiji at Uprising Fiji, The Pearl, Pacific Harbour, Momi Bay and areas close by on the Coral Coast.