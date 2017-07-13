Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Schools chef competition

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 2:43PM IN an effort to get Fijian high school students to better appreciate food, the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort & Spa chef's team is hosting the grand finale of the Schools Chef Challenge 2017 at the property over the next two days.

"The initiative is an Outrigger Kitchen Team community project that has been running for the past four years, giving school students from Years 9-13 an opportunity to take part and showcase their talents as aspiring chefs which is very strongly backed by the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort," said executive chef and challenge founder, Sailesh Naidu.

He added that apart from being able to identify potential candidates for the tourism and restaurant sector, the challenge was also one way the resort could boost healthy eating habits at home.

"We would not be able to conduct an event of this magnitude without support and we would like to acknowledge the following businesses for co-sponsoring the event with Outrigger Fiji, Crest Chicken, Danny's Limited, Navosa Farm Fresh Produce, Bakels, Ram Sami & Sons, FarmBoy, Pacific OZ-trasia, Fiji Water, Fiji Chemical, Fiji Gas and the Fiji Chefs Association."

The challenge begins tomorrow and ends on Saturday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 10 years of singing God's grace
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. 'Nonsense'
  4. Mother convicted
  5. FICAC probes schools
  6. Free milk to remain
  7. Times' position
  8. Performing for mum
  9. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  10. Dialysis vote bid out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)