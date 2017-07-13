Schools chef competition

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:43PM IN an effort to get Fijian high school students to better appreciate food, the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort & Spa chef's team is hosting the grand finale of the Schools Chef Challenge 2017 at the property over the next two days.

"The initiative is an Outrigger Kitchen Team community project that has been running for the past four years, giving school students from Years 9-13 an opportunity to take part and showcase their talents as aspiring chefs which is very strongly backed by the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort," said executive chef and challenge founder, Sailesh Naidu.

He added that apart from being able to identify potential candidates for the tourism and restaurant sector, the challenge was also one way the resort could boost healthy eating habits at home.

"We would not be able to conduct an event of this magnitude without support and we would like to acknowledge the following businesses for co-sponsoring the event with Outrigger Fiji, Crest Chicken, Danny's Limited, Navosa Farm Fresh Produce, Bakels, Ram Sami & Sons, FarmBoy, Pacific OZ-trasia, Fiji Water, Fiji Chemical, Fiji Gas and the Fiji Chefs Association."

The challenge begins tomorrow and ends on Saturday.