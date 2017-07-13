Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Airways LAX upgrade

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 2:41PM FIJI AIRWAYS passengers flying to and through Los Angeles Airport (LAX) will now have access to the One World Lounge of the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Located on Level 5 of the airport, the One World Lounge area will offer guests more space and premium amenities, according to a statement released by the airline this hour.

"From today, Fiji Airways Business Class and eligible Tabua Club passengers will have access to the stylish One World Lounge, located on Level 5 of the Tom Bradley International Terminal," Fiji Airways said.








