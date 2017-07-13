Tech camp for media

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:39PM UP TO 25 regional journalists and civil society leaders from five Pacific countries including Fiji will benefit from the experience of two media powerhouses, the BBC and CNN at camp hosted by the United States Embassy in Suva.

The Regional TechCamp which takes place from August 7-9 gathers participants from Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, the camp is a "three-day interactive, participant-driven, hands-on training on mobile journalism and new technologies in researching, verifying and reporting information."

The camp will be run by two US media experts Linda Roth formerly with the CNN and Marko Zoric who is the BBC News' first ever YouTube editor.

The camp is based on the theme "Increasing Digital Literacy and Communications Capacity for journalists and civil society leaders in the Pacific".