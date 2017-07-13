Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

Climate and finance reps meet

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 2:38PM EIGHT Pacific Island countries including Fiji are in a climate change financing meeting this week in Nadi which is aimed at sharing lessons on accessing funds.

The workshop which is being held at the Tanoa Hotel in Nadi is part of a series of regional climate change finance meetings which aims to improve implementation of adaptation projects funded by Deutsche Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ),  United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Australian Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

Implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC), the 20 workshop participants are climate change and government finance representatives from Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuat.

"These discussions have the overarching goal to assist the present countries with accessing climate change funds," the SPC said.

A statement from the SPC said the workshops would try to "advance the implementation of the USAID Institutional Strengthening for pacific island countries to Adapt to Climate Change (ISACC) and DFAT/GIZ Climate Finance Readiness in the Pacific (CFRP) projects."

"Both projects are implemented jointly, to provide countries with integrated approaches."

The participants are expected to share the progress of their various climate change project and exchange information on challenges and lessons.

"Part of the week will involve prioritizing and budgeting national work plans and developing sustainability plans which will be aimed at continuing interventions following project closure," the SPC said.

