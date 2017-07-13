Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Change in fuel price

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 2:36PM EXPECT changes to the fuel price from tomorrow as word has just come from the government of an announcement to be made this afternoon.

In a government alert, the Ministry for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources said its minister Faiyaz Siddiq Koya will make an announcement on the fuel price at 1pm.

The price of fuel has fluctuated since OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) announced a curb in oil production. It is the biggest effort to cut oil production in history.

The announcement will take place at the MITT Conference Room at Civic Towers today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 10 years of singing God's grace
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. 'Nonsense'
  4. Mother convicted
  5. FICAC probes schools
  6. Free milk to remain
  7. Times' position
  8. Performing for mum
  9. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  10. Dialysis vote bid out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)