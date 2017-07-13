Change in fuel price

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:36PM EXPECT changes to the fuel price from tomorrow as word has just come from the government of an announcement to be made this afternoon.

In a government alert, the Ministry for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources said its minister Faiyaz Siddiq Koya will make an announcement on the fuel price at 1pm.

The price of fuel has fluctuated since OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) announced a curb in oil production. It is the biggest effort to cut oil production in history.

The announcement will take place at the MITT Conference Room at Civic Towers today.