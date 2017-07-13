Bahama bound athletes say goodbye

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote pose with Team Fiji to the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games at Borron House. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:34PM TEAM Fiji to the Commonwealth Youth Games was at Borron House this morning to say their formal goodbyes to the Head of State, President Jioji Konrote.

The "I Tatau", normally presented at State House is being conducted at Borron House because the President's official residence is under repair.

The ceremonies which began at 9:45am is a tradition for all national delegations who depart the nation to compete at an international event.

The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in Nassau, Bahamas from July 18-23 and will see the participation of 14-18 year olds from over 70 nations and territories in the Caribbean country.

The CYG17 is expected to be the largest ever with up to 1300 athletes expected in the Bahamas.