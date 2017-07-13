Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bahama bound athletes say goodbye

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 2:34PM TEAM Fiji to the Commonwealth Youth Games was at Borron House this morning to say their formal goodbyes to the Head of State, President Jioji Konrote.

The "I Tatau", normally presented at State House is being conducted at Borron House because the President's official residence is under repair.

The ceremonies which began at 9:45am is a tradition for all national delegations who depart the nation to compete at an international event.

The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in Nassau, Bahamas from July 18-23 and will see the participation of 14-18 year olds from over 70 nations and territories in the Caribbean country.

The CYG17 is expected to be the largest ever with up to 1300 athletes expected in the Bahamas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 10 years of singing God's grace
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. 'Nonsense'
  4. Mother convicted
  5. FICAC probes schools
  6. Free milk to remain
  7. Times' position
  8. Performing for mum
  9. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  10. Dialysis vote bid out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)