Budget debates continue

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 2:33PM PARLIAMENT proceedings to on the bill to approve the 2017-2018 National Budget continues today.

Today?s proceedings will be screened live on www.parliamentlive.gov.fj/

Below is the order of today's parliament session;

1. Prayer

2. Confirmation of Minutes. The Leader of the Government in

Parliament to move  - 

"That the Minutes of the sitting of Parliament held on Wednesday, 12 July 2017, as previously circulated be taken as read and be confirmed."

3. Communications from the Chair

4. Resumption of Committee of Supply on -

A Bill for an Act to appropriate a sum of three billion, nine hundred and ninety-six million, seven hundred twenty-one thousand and twenty-six dollars for the ordinary services of Government for the financial year ending 31 July 2018 (Bill No. 15 of 2017)

5. Third Reading








