Making a difference

THE Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) commended the recipients of the 2017 Queen's Young Leaders Award for making an impact in the lives of Pacific Islanders through their work in addressing issues such as social justice and climate change.

PIDF secretary-general Francois Martel expressed his acknowledgement through formal congratulatory letters to the winners from Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Solomon Islands.

One of the recipients is Johnetta Lili from PNG, who works to raise awareness on the rights of young people in her community to decrease violence and encourage gender equality.

She was also the co-founder of the Carteret Campaign (now The Climate Change Campaign), which works to help people affected by climate change from the Carteret Islands.

"Thank you for your work to prevent violence against women and your effort through your Carteret Campaign to help people from the Carteret Islands who are affected by climate change, and raise awareness on the global issue is one that is critical to the region and a reason for being for the PIDF," Mr Martel said.

In his letter to Theresa Gizoria, another recipient from PNG, Mr Martel said her award served as an inspiration to not only young mothers in tertiary institutions in PNG, but elsewhere in the Pacific.

Tongan recipient Elizabeth Kite was recognised for her work in educational initiatives with youths and disabled people.

"I applaud your drive to change perceptions towards disabled people in Tonga especially those living with visual impairment as they truly are capable people who need our understanding and support and thank you for choosing to see them beyond their disabilities," said Mr Martel.

The fourth Pacific award recipient was Karrie Jionisi from the Solomon Islands.

Ms Jionisi is dedicated to helping unemployed girls and single mothers in her homeland learn new skills to help them secure jobs.