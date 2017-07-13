Singh: Food security for all

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Singh Picture: FILE

"AGRICULTURE is our wisest pursuit because it will in the end contribute most for real country health and wealth, good morals and community happiness."

That was the comment of FijiFirst member of Parliament Balmindar Singh on Tuesday as he focused his 2017-2018 national Budget reply on the agriculture sector.

Mr Singh said the Bainimarama Government would pursue interventions to ensure food security for all, specifically by ensuring access to safe food throughout the country and a productive population by implementing the Fiji 2020 Agriculture Policy agenda.

He said agricultural diversification was fundamental to the wellbeing of a green economy transition, adding the livestock development program was an integral part of development and the funds set aside for this would ensure the nutritive base for Fijians was improved.

Mr Singh also singled out the Agricultural Marketing Authority as adding another level of value for rural farmers.

He said AMA would continue to create an enabling environment for the promotion, development, utilisation and exportation of agricultural commodities for rural farmers.