Rika tells both sides of aisle, get facts right

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, July 13, 2017

GOVERNMENT member of Parliament, Netani Rika called on parliamentarians to get their facts right as members were checked and countered on facts across both sides of the aisle.

Mr Rika, who chose to focus on the topic of climate change in his 2017/2018 National Budget speech, said it was the duty of MPs to present accurate facts for those watching the 2017-2018 budget address.

He made the comments on Tuesday, as members of both sides of the House sought to parry and repulse respective takes on the budget amid choruses of interjections and repeated interruptions.

"The bottom line of our being here is to serve the Fijian people out there in every segment of our society. They are watching, listening, thinking as we continue to debate on the 2017-2018 National Budget," he said.

"We the honorable members of this August House must provide the people out there with all the correct and valid information in regards to this budget, I mean facts and not assumptions."

Mr Rika said making assumptions led to personalising issues and fear of asking for clarification led to assumptions of being correct.

Speaking on the issue of climate change, Mr Rika said the total amount allocated to climate change related projects was $319,859,394 with 36 projects designated for climate adaptation and 13 for climate mitigation.

He said the policy initiatives in support of climate change included the 10 cents tax on plastic bags, the 10 per cent Environment and Climate Adaptation Levy as well as the 10 per cent Social Responsibility Tax on individuals earning more that $270,000.

He also said spending on climate change extended to ministries with the establishment of the Ministry of Waterways and funds provided to the Ministry of Forest ($1.25 million), Ministry of Local Government ($3.98m) and Ministry of Fisheries ($1.6m) for various climate change initiatives.








