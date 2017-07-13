/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party says it does not need to form Government in order to have an influence on the budget.

NFP parliamentarian Prem Singh made the comment in Parliament on Tuesday as he delivered his response to the 2017/2018 National Budget.

Mr Singh said the budget was reactionary to what the NFP had been proposing in Parliament as pragmatic economic solutions.

"So you see, madam Speaker, the NFP does not need to move from here to the other side to effect change," he said.

"We are grandmasters of change from wherever we sit. Our track record speaks for itself."

Mr Singh said the Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum labelled NFP's announcement that it would increase the food basket of basic food items from seven to 15 and ensure there were zero-rated and VAT free as a siren song and a shameless appeal to emotion.

He told Parliament this meant the poor did not matter to Government, and that the increased tax threshold did nothing for those earning below $16,000.

"Duties and VAT on basic food items remain. It is simply ludicrous to assume that the poor will not benefit from reduction of duty on items like towels, shoes and baby wipes. Can they eat that?

"Our poverty stricken people will only benefit if the basket of basic food items is increased to 15 VAT free basic items. NFP will do this."

Mr Singh also said a minimum guaranteed cane price of $100 per tonne was needed to ensure farmers were able to survive in the cane industry.

He said the Fiji Sugar Corporation needed an injection of $600 million to clear its massive debt and other fundamental problems plaguing it and its mills.