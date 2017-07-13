Opposition wrong, says Seruiratu

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition MP Josefa Dulakiverata and Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE leader of Government in Parliament and Agriculture Minister, Inia Seruiratu, claimed the Opposition could not differentiate between facts and lies in Parliament.

In his contribution to the 2017-2018 National Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Seruiratu said some of the contributions, in terms of facts, brought to the House by the Opposition were wrong.

"The response we're getting from the other side of the House, you can see chaos, disaster and there are lots of difference between facts and lies," he said.

"Unfortunately, the budget did not go well with the other side of the House and they are strategically paralysed. There is initial confusion and that would lead to disorder."

Mr Seruiratu said the House needed to appreciate that it was not by accident the Government achieved profound improvements in Fiji's economic indicators in the past few years.

"It was the FijiFirst Government that has proven that it had the determination to deliver the eight years of consecutive economic growth and also it was the Bainimarama Government that registered increases in foreign reserves and it's also the same government that allowed the benefits of this growth to be shared with the people of this country."

He said the Opposition continued to lie about debts in Parliament and called them not to politicise humanitarian assistance.

While admitting rehabilitation challenges post-Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, Mr Seruiratu said he was tired of hearing Opposition's claims surrounding the rebuilding of Fiji.

"I am tired of hearing the rehabilitation efforts post-Tropical Cyclone Winston. There are competing needs and we sometimes have limited resources."