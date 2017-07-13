Ratification to solidify Fiji's stand

/ Front page / News

RATIFYING the Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol will solidify Fiji's commitment to the rest of the world as the incoming president of COP 23.

This has been recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, which was tasked to review and examine the amendment.

The committee recommended that ratifying the convention would send a strong signal of Fiji's commitment towards climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

While tabling the report in Parliament, committee chairman Netani Rika said the acceptance of the Doha Amendment as non-annex party would express Fiji's continued commitment to the implementation of the Kyoto Protocol.

"As president of COP 23, Fiji's submission of its instrument of acceptance of the Doha Amendment will send a strong signal on Fiji's commitment towards climate change action," he said.

Mr Rika said it would reiterate the presidency's call to developed countries to increase climate action and continue to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The committee's report further outlined that ratifying the amendment would ensure Fiji's laws and practices are aligned to global standards to be responsible in its actions in respecting and sustaining the earth.

The Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol is an amendment to the Kyoto Protocol to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change that was adopted by the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the parties to the protocol.

The protocol was formulated under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to address the need to have an additional agreement that was more robust and set clear targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Parliament will debate at a later sitting the recommendation by the committee.