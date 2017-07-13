Alarming cancer stats

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cancer survivor Nanise Marama (third from left) is flanked by Miss Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon (left), Motibhai staff member Noelene Navneeta and Miss Dove Alisi Vucago at the Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea at the Motibhai office in Suva yesterday. Pi

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services' Oncology Unit recorded 1672 new cases of cancer last year.

Consultant physician with the Medical Oncology Training at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Dr Ane Veu highlighted this during the first Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea, which was hosted by the Motibhai Group at its office at Walu Bay, Suva, yesterday.

Dr Veu stressed that screening helped to detect the deadly disease.

"The most important thing is preventive and early screening because it is at that stage that we can talk curative instead of treatment."

Fiji Cancer Society president Phillip Low said the society raised $61,000 last year through this initiative and they had been assisting patients suffering from cancer with their medication and other daily expenses.

Representatives from various industries and corporate bodies were part of the event.

The Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea initiative was initially launched in 2006 with the hope to build a cancer hospice in Fiji.

Motibhai Group marketing manager Abraham Gomes said to further its commitment, the company launched a partnership with Fiji Cancer Society in which five cents from every packet of Bushells tea sold between May and September would go as cash donation towards the society.

Mr Gomes said the estimated funds received from this campaign would be in excess of $30,000.

This year marks the 11th year that the Fiji Cancer Society has been partnering with Motibhai Group to raise funds and awareness on cancer.