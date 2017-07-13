Mother convicted

/ Front page / News

THE High Court in Suva yesterday found a woman who allegedly murdered her unnamed baby not guilty of one count of murder, but guilty of infanticide and accordingly convicted her.

Vika Kelekele Laliqavoka appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza.

Laliqavoka killed her unnamed newborn baby on July 18, 2011, at Cunningham in Nasinu.

She denied killing her newborn baby.

However, in his judgment Justice Hamza said at 5pm on the said date, Laliqavoka went to have her shower when she felt something like someone poked her with a needle on her lower back.

He said Laliqavoka then felt something fell which was her baby.

Justice Hamza said the accused then had a blackout.

He said after regaining consciousness, Laliqavoka saw her newborn baby lying downwards motionless and not breathing.

He said Laliqavoka then tried to open the baby's mouth and pressed his nose, however the baby never responded.

Justice Hamza said she then pulled her sulu that was hanging on the wire to wrap her baby with before she cut the baby's umbilical cord with an old scissors.

"There is no doubt that the prosecution has established by adducing truthful and reliable evidence that the accused caused the death of her unnamed child," he said.

Laliqavoka was 24 years old at the time of the offence, unemployed and had four children.

Justice Hamza said two weeks prior to the offending time, Laliqavoka moved into her sister's house where the offence happened because her parents did not approve of her relationship with the father of her baby.

He said these were some of the factors that would have disturbed the balance of the accused's mind.

"As such, the above can be considered as grounds to reduce the offence of murder to infanticide," he said.

Therefore, Justice Hamza disagreed with the unanimous guilty opinion of the assessors for the count of murder and convicted her of infanticide instead.

Laliqavoka's bail has been extended.

She will reappear in court today for sentencing submissions.