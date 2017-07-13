Investigation into alleged spear attack

/ Front page / News

POLICE are continuing investigations into an incident involving a couple of Sibera, Labasa who wounded each other after a heated argument over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the couple were still admitted at Labassa Hospital and were in stable condition.

Ms Naisoro said police had responded to a case of breaching domestic violence restraining order where the suspect allegedly injured his wife with a hunting spear.

She said the suspect resisted police arrest, throwing the same spear at the officers and in the process damaging their vehicle tyre.

Ms Naisoro urged people to refrain from resorting to fights as a means of addressing domestic disputes.

"We continue to urge people that there are other amicable solutions to problems instead of resorting to fights and quarrel," she said

"There are institutions out there that help couples address their differences and talk about issues they face."

Meanwhile, in May this year Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa said violence against women was prevalent in the country. Mrs Vuniwaqa made reference to a 2010 study by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre titled Somebody's Life, Everybody's Business that revealed 72 per cent of Fijian women experienced violence in their lifetime from their husbands or intimate partners.

She said police recorded 1904 cases of physical violence and 559 cases of sexual offences against women last year.