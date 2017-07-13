Police traffic officers challenged to remove stigma

/ Front page / News

POLICE traffic officers have been challenged to change the perception of the public towards the Police Traffic Unit.

While addressing 25 traffic officers from the Southern and Eastern division currently attending a Breathalyser Operators Course at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, Suva, chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the onus of changing this stigma placed against the unit was with the officers themselves because they were the ones on the front-lines.

"You and I know of the stigma placed on the Traffic Unit because of the actions of a few who have faced the consequences of their corrupt practices," he said.

"The only people who can change that negative image will be you because you are out there in the frontline and your actions can either paint a positive or negative picture of the organisation."

With drunk driving one of the leading causes of road accidents and fatalities, Mr Tudravu reminded the officers that they needed to take the week-long course seriously.

"If we are to get the public to work with us in adhering to road rules, we also have a role to play by ensuring we are applying the laws in a transparent and ethical manner.

"By qualifying you will become an officer with a specialised skill in operating the Drager machines so you will be out cracking down on drunk drivers.

"We need you to see the potential you have in saving lives and not think of the qualifications as just another certificate earned," he said.

The course ends tomorrow.