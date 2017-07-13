Times helps needy students

/ Front page / News

THE Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) will soon kick start various activities as part of its national campaign to raise $500,000 to accommodate students under their care.

The charitable organisation recently signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the referral of 340 students to be accommodated in the 2018 academic year.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging and inviting every Fijian and those who subscribe to the ideals of charity and volunteerism to unite in this endeavor.

The organisation hopes to raise these funds through sponsorships, walk-a-thon, dinners and pledges.

FENC Fiji has also called on business houses and corporate companies to engage through their corporate social responsibilities to improve the livelihoods of the poor by supporting them.

The Fiji Times has partnered with FENC Fiji as its charity for this year's Vodafone Hibiscus Festival.

Meanwhile, the organisation has given scholarships to more than 6000 students in primary and secondary schools ever since its establishment.

They hope to be able to assist 10,000 students through offering scholarships in three years time.