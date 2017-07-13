Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Thursday 13 July

Roadblock removed

Aqela Susu
Thursday, July 13, 2017

A LANDOWNER, who closed an access road used by hundreds of people of Waidamudamu settlement in Nausori, has acknowledged the outcome of a meeting with Government and other stakeholders yesterday.

A $5 million development by Government was earmarked for the settlement.

Ilaitia Vakarau, the landowner, said he erected roadblocks at the entrance to the settlement on Tuesday afternoon because Government was using the road running through his leased land to get to the development site.

"I haven't given them consent, that's why we blocked the road. The road was running through my leased land, I should first give my consent before they cross on my lease," he said.

The road was re-opened yesterday.

Mr Vakarau met officials from the Ministry of Local Government, Environment and Housing, Department of Lands, iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB), Fiji Roads Authority and police at Tailevu House in Nausori yesterday to resolve the matter.

"I'm very happy about the outcome of the meeting," he said.

"The meeting today (yesterday), we have come to an agreement that the Government will look at the area of the land they are using and they will compensate me for that. So it was agreed today that Government will just buy that land."

The ministry's permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe did not respond to queries emailed to him when this edition went to press last night.








