Partnership opportunities for 2018 election

Litia Cava
Thursday, July 13, 2017

DISCUSSIONS on partnership opportunities for the 2018 General Election were held yesterday between UN resident co-ordinator Osnat Lubrani and the Electoral Commission chairman, Suresh Chandra.

A statement released by the commission stated that with the commission's theme of choice — Raising the Standards in the Delivery of Elections in Fiji — in mind, the discussions revolved around exploring further opportunities with the UN.

Mr Chandra said during the discussion he stressed the partnership to be created between the commission and the UNDP to enhance electoral capacities of ordinary Fijians as well as the Fijian Elections Office.

"We updated Ms Lubrani about the commission's recent announcement as to its position on the Multi National Observer Group Report, Electoral Commission Report of 2014," said Mr Chandra.








