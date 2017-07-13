FICAC probes schools

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is investigating some schools for alleged misuse of government grants.

It follows concerns FICAC received from parents and the Ministry of Education.

"These complaints against certain schools have been received through the MOE and also from concerned parents," said FICAC's communications officer Nandni Vandhana.

She said the Education Ministry's stance on the issue was clear and that it would refer allegations of corrupt activities to FICAC.

"It is only proper that such allegations are referred to FICAC," she said.

Efforts to obtain comments from the ministry regarding the issue proved futile.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a senior education officer for allegedly transferring a property deceptively after the death of the property owner.

Chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said a letter of complaint was addressed to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) earlier this month and that investigations were in progress.

A copy of the letter dropped off at The Fiji Times office in Suva stated the owner of the property died and his son, who preferred anonymity, then enquired with the Nasinu Land Purchase to transfer the property to his name.

The Nasinu Land Purchase then asked him to obtain a probate of his late father.

While he was in the process of obtaining a probate, he was advised that the property had been transferred.

The senior education officer also allegedly threatened the man to give him a share of the property.