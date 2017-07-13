Campus engages students, staff

/ Front page / News

THE University of the South Pacific's Lautoka campus is incorporating climate change into its students and faculty engagement activities.

Campus director Dr Pramila Devi said the cCampus Climate Change team had organised several on-site activities focusing on engagement between students and staff.

"For a change, to ensure a more active involvement from staff, we decided to design an activity that focuses and engages only the USP Lautoka campus staff," she said.

"This staff-based activity is based on the theme 'Reducing our carbon footprint'.

"The idea behind the theme is to help in reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by reducing our carbon footprint since GHG is a primary contributor to our global temperature rise of carbon since the preindustrial era.

"One of the activities will be focused on tree planting and our staff have started off with making pot plants from home and all will be bringing in their pot plants during the launch.

"Later these pot plants will be kept in their individual rooms to help carbon reduction and providing a more oxygen-rich environment.

"Another activity is focused on recycling. Based on the 3Rs, that is, reuse, reduce, recycle, we are working with the Lautoka City Council on this activity for the recycling of our waste materials."

The campaign will be launched tomorrow.