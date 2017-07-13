Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No charity trust, says Raj

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, July 13, 2017

THE Sugar Festival will not run its annual Charity Trust this year.

Festival committee president Pusp Raj said the committee chose to go without the annual fundraiser because of the lack of response from businesses and the public.

"It's been quite disappointing when we try and raise money for the Charity Trust," Mr Raj said.

"So we've decided not to hold it this year.

"It's very hard to get people and businesses to donate what they can so we will raise money ourselves."

Mr Raj said the business houses that were considering sponsoring a contestant would be encouraged to fund the process of preparing each girl.

"They would have to pay $2500 each to sponsor a contestant and most of that money would be used to help her prepare for the festival.

"The balance would go to our charity work."

He said earnings from the festival would also be used to pay for medical expenses for needy people and the purchase of wheelchairs.

"From the surplus that we could get from the purchase of stalls, we put to fund the medical clinics for people that need help and we also buy wheelchairs that cost $400 each."

The festival is scheduled for September.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense'
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. Free milk to remain
  4. Times' position
  5. Performing for mum
  6. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  7. Dialysis vote bid out
  8. Town bypass plans studied
  9. CLARIFICATION
  10. Training to generate more revenue

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)