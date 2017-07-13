No charity trust, says Raj

/ Front page / News

THE Sugar Festival will not run its annual Charity Trust this year.

Festival committee president Pusp Raj said the committee chose to go without the annual fundraiser because of the lack of response from businesses and the public.

"It's been quite disappointing when we try and raise money for the Charity Trust," Mr Raj said.

"So we've decided not to hold it this year.

"It's very hard to get people and businesses to donate what they can so we will raise money ourselves."

Mr Raj said the business houses that were considering sponsoring a contestant would be encouraged to fund the process of preparing each girl.

"They would have to pay $2500 each to sponsor a contestant and most of that money would be used to help her prepare for the festival.

"The balance would go to our charity work."

He said earnings from the festival would also be used to pay for medical expenses for needy people and the purchase of wheelchairs.

"From the surplus that we could get from the purchase of stalls, we put to fund the medical clinics for people that need help and we also buy wheelchairs that cost $400 each."

The festival is scheduled for September.