Incident sparks concern

/ Front page / News

THE Lautoka Taxi Association is urging drivers to be more vigilant when operating at night.

The incident report of a taxidriver, who was allegely assaulted and stabbed by a 23-year-old man on Sunday, has sparked concern among association members.

Association president Raben Singh said drivers needed to be more careful about who they allowed into their vehicles.

"It's worrying that drivers are being attacked," Mr Singh said.

"We also know that the police are doing their best to patrol our streets which is why community policing is also another way to ensure the safety of our community members.

"We are grateful that the attacker was found immediately after the attack.

"I think this incident has shown that the police are doing their job.

"I have seen the checkpoints at night and our drivers can feel safe.

"If they are attacked or robbed, then they need to go to the nearest police post and report the matter."

Mr Singh was elected alongside a new look committee that was also appointed during the association's annual general meeting last month.