Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Incident sparks concern

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, July 13, 2017

THE Lautoka Taxi Association is urging drivers to be more vigilant when operating at night.

The incident report of a taxidriver, who was allegely assaulted and stabbed by a 23-year-old man on Sunday, has sparked concern among association members.

Association president Raben Singh said drivers needed to be more careful about who they allowed into their vehicles.

"It's worrying that drivers are being attacked," Mr Singh said.

"We also know that the police are doing their best to patrol our streets which is why community policing is also another way to ensure the safety of our community members.

"We are grateful that the attacker was found immediately after the attack.

"I think this incident has shown that the police are doing their job.

"I have seen the checkpoints at night and our drivers can feel safe.

"If they are attacked or robbed, then they need to go to the nearest police post and report the matter."

Mr Singh was elected alongside a new look committee that was also appointed during the association's annual general meeting last month.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense'
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. Free milk to remain
  4. Times' position
  5. Performing for mum
  6. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  7. Dialysis vote bid out
  8. Town bypass plans studied
  9. CLARIFICATION
  10. Training to generate more revenue

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)