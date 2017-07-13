200 graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image National Training and Productivity Centre's Department of Hospitality and Tourism graduates pose for a photo after receiving their certificates in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

ABOUT 200 students graduated from the Fiji National University's National Training and Productivity Centre in Nadi yesterday.

The students graduated with diplomas and certificates in customer relations, human resources, sales and marketing, and travel and tourism.

NTPC deputy director Sachin Deo said the 196 students were the future of the hospitality and tourism industry.

While congratulating their achievements, he said the tourism and hospitality industry continued to be a thriving employment market for young people.

"As we all know Fiji is distressed with a gap between the demand and supply of skilled workers and such training will fill that gap leading to customers especially in the hotel and tourism sector to experience a better and improved service compared to the past and what it is today," Mr Deo said.

He said the centre had been at the forefront of creating and preparing youths for their choice of careers especially those intending to join the tourism and hospitality industry.

"The NTPC, being the National Productivity Organisation of our nation is mandated to provide training to organisations so that they transform to become efficient, productive and competent in the domestic, regional and global market. The Department of Hospitality, Tourism and Travel is based at the NTPC Namaka centre and also training venues are set up in almost every hospitality and tourism regions around the country.

"We are proud to be associated with the industry and also work with them to help us develop specialised training programs that meet their needs."

*Consultation

THE National Productivity and Training Centre held consultations with the business community in Ba last night. The centre met to find out the needs and demand of the business community and their input on the training and skills needed at their work environment.