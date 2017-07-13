Training to generate more revenue

/ Front page / News

THE post-harvest processing of sea cucumbers training conducted in Saolo, Bua and Natuvu, Cakaudrove is expected to generate the desired revenue for fishermen.

A statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society said the training would create awareness to help communities understand the negative impact of over-exploiting sea cucumbers and assist them to improve its processing to get a better price for their product.

The statement said the idea was to "value-add" and get a higher price for sea cucumbers, taking away the pressure to collect large numbers at any one time. "WCS is currently working with the villages of Natuvu in Cakaudrove province and Saolo in Bua province who have reasonably healthy stocks to implement a community-based sea cucumber management plan," the statement said.

Last month a team led by WCS fisheries officer, Watisoni Lalavanua headed to the two villages to provide training on post-harvest processing of sea cucumbers using regional standards that were developed recently through an Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), in partnership with the Pacific Community (SPC).

The main objective of the training was to train fishers in best practices of processing sea cucumbers into high-quality bÃªche-de-mer.

More than 60 villagers who were part of the training are expected to benefit from the exercise.

"Participants learned how to handle sea cucumbers while harvesting from the sea, the proper gutting method, and how to cook, salt, smoke and dry the product," the statement said.

"Most importantly, they learned how following these best practices would fetch a higher market price, and hence they should not need to harvest so intensely and can afford to reduce their fishing pressure on fast dwindling stocks."