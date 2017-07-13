Woman hit by car hospitalised

/ Front page / News

A 35-YEAR-OLD woman is admitted at the Labasa Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Monday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident happened at 6pm. Ms Naisoro said the vehicle was allegedly driven by a 45-year-old man who was heading towards Wailevu Village outside Labasa Town.

"The woman was standing in the middle of the road when the incident happened and we understand that she was trying to cross the road," she said.

"She is currently admitted at Labasa Hospital in a stable condition and is recovering from the injuries that she sustained.

"Police are continuing investigations into the incident to determine the truth of the matter."

Ms Naisoro urged members of the public to take extra caution when using the road.

"We urge pedestrians and motorists alike to keep their eyes and ears open when using the road," she said.

"The road is for vehicles and pedestrians need to take heed of this fact.

"In this case it is fortunate that the incident did not claim the woman's life and that she is now in a stable condition."