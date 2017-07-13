Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Thursday 13 July

Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, July 13, 2017

GEORGE Alick Chute was yesterday described as a man who sacrificed himself for his beliefs to become one of the first Fijians in the British Army to personally serve the British royal family.

Mr Chute had chauffeured Princess Margaret while serving in the army in the 1960s.

During his colourful career, the humble Udu native studied in New Zealand where he played alongside rugby star Karl Tenana's father.

In 1959, Mr Chute enlisted in the British Army before beginning his service in 1961 at the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards where he received his medal for Guard of Honour from The Queen.

After retiring from the army in 1978, Mr Chute moved back to Vanua Levu where his life started.

Speaking on behalf of his late father yesterday, Oscar Chute described his father as a loving person who they would miss.

Reflecting on the humble beginning of his late father in the remote village of Vunikodi, Udu, he said his father's dream for a better life had driven his children to work hard for their own good.

In his sermon yesterday, Nasea Methodist English-speaking circuit pastor Mohammed Lal said the life of the late Mr Chute was an example for many.

Mr Chute, 79, is survived by his wife Mere Chute, five sons, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He passed away last week at Labasa Hospital after a short illness.

People from all walks of life turned up at the Wasavulu Methodist Church in Labasa yesterday to farewell the late Mr Chute.








