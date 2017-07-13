Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Thursday 13 July

Town bypass plans studied

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, July 13, 2017

PLANS for the construction of a bypass through Labasa Town to ease traffic congestion faced by motorists during cane crushing season may not materialise right now.

Responding to motorists' queries regarding the plan which was initially set up to address traffic congestion during the cane crushing season, Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said the Fiji Roads Authority was in charge of the project.

Mr Vocea said the authority and its stakeholders were doing feasibility studies on the project which was still in its proposal stages.

"They also have to consider the long and short term plans for the project," he said.

"The project was not specifically mentioned in the recent 2017/2018 budget announcements so it may happen sometimes in the near future. However, at this point in time, the project is the priority of the FRA."

Motorists had aired their concerns regarding cane trucks and tractors which mostly caused traffic congestion in the town's main street.

Most of them had questioned the initial plans by Government for the construction of the bypass to address the problem.

Fiji Roads Authority acting chief executive officer Robert Sen earlier said that any strategic plan such as the proposed Labasa back road was only valid from 5-15 years since its inception and needed to be reviewed.

Mr Sen said the review needed to be based on the changing dynamics such as economic development, land use patterns, increase in car ownership and people's wealth.

He said FRA engaged an independent consultant to undertake a corridor study regarding an alternate bypass in Labasa and that the final report had been presented to its stakeholders.








