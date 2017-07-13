Opposition police motion defeated

/ Front page / News

A MOTION by the Opposition to increase the budget for the Fiji Police Force crime prevention strategy from $160,000 to $480,000 was defeated in Parliament yesterday.

Moving the motion during the sitting of the Committee of Supply, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MP Kiniviliame Kiliraki said it was important for the budget to be increased to allow the police to operate effectively to counter criminal elements in the country.

"The increase will enhance the operational capability of the Fiji Police Force," Mr Kiliraki said.

Supporting his motion, Opposition Deputy Whip Mosese Bulitavu said the police force needed to strategise itself with the new crime trends in the country.

Mr Bulitavu said it was important for the police to build a strong relationship with the members of the public.

Opposing the motion, Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said there was no need to increase the budget because fighting crime was everyone's responsibility.

Ratu Inoke said the Government, church groups, traditional leaders and MPs had the responsibility to fight crime.

"I don't see any need for the increase. I just need the honourable members to help the police," he said.

"Let's do whatever we can do to help the police."

The Fiji Police Force has been allocated $148.8 million in the 2017-2018 National Budget.