Scrutiny on camp allocation

/ Front page / News

THE setting up of an Integrated Peacekeeping Centre by the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) at the Black Rock Army Camp in Nadi was subjected to parliamentary scrutiny yesterday.

Questioning the $2 million allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget allocation, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MP Viliame Gavoka asked what the need was for the centre and what the total cost would be for the completion of the project.

In response, Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola said the entire project would cost $32m.

The minister added that the project was half way through.

Ratu Inoke said the ministry would look at other development partners to fund the projects.