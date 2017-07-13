Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Thursday 13 July

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Thursday, July 13, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this story recently from a friend.

The friend joined other family members in Gau to spend Christmas on the island.

It was her first time to the island so she decided to make the most of it.

She joined youths in many village functions and events while there.

One thing she noticed was the "LMS" tattoos on almost everyone, so she thought that they must have attended Lelean Memorial School, thus the tattoo.

When she inquired with a relative on the island, she was told that "LMS" was Lamiti Malawai School, a primary school on the Island.

Cala tale!








