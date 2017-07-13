Fiji Time: 1:19 PM on Thursday 13 July

Dialysis vote bid out

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, July 13, 2017

A MOTION to increase budget allocations for kidney dialysis treatment was defeated in Parliament yesterday with Government insisting it was compassionate to the needs of kidney patients.

Government says it is committed to opening a 10-machine dialysis facility at Tamavua in the next six to nine months to provide treatment to kidney patients.

Opposition member Parmod Chand moved that allocations for dialysis treatment be increased from $300,000 to $5 million, saying the costs involved were too much for ordinary citizens to bear.

He was making comparisons to dialysis treatment offered by centres outside of hospitals. "You take an ordinary person who earns about $15,000 and if that person is in Labasa, which has the cheapest dialysis, and he undergoes two dialysis treatments per week

"For two treatments it is $300 and $300 by 52 is about $16,000, so if you are an ordinary worker, who supports you?"

He said it was ironic that Fiji was able to spend millions on golf, but was unable to save the lives of Fijians succumbing to kidney disease.

Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka acknowledged that people need to live healthier lifestyles.

Health Minister Rosy Akbar said the costs in dialysis stemmed from consumables and the Government would establish a Kidney Research Centre to see how they could address this.

She explained that she had been told dialysis was not the answer to live a prolonged life and echoed Mr Gavoka's statement that Fijians needed to live healthier lifestyles.

Ms Akbar added acute patients were treated for free at hospitals and added the $300,000 was for purchasing consumables for the dialysis treatment.

" We have plans for a 10-machine dialysis facility to be set up in Tamavua in six to nine months and we have already identified land, so yes we are committed, caring and we are a passionate Government."








