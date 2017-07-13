Times' position

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Times is an independent media organisation that takes great pride in its daily work, says the newspaper's editor in chief Fred Wesley.

Wesley's comment was in response to an exchange of words between the Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad during the debate yesterday in Parliament over the NFP leader's motion to remove $1 million allocated to public relations firm, Qorvis Communications.

"It is unfortunate that The Fiji Times has been dragged into a discussion about an issue in Parliament, and we have copped the brunt of unfair speculation," said Wesley.

The Fiji Times, he said, was neither pro-government nor anti-government.

"No one, other than editors tasked to do so, dictates what goes into any of our pages on a daily basis. The Fiji Times places great emphasis on credibility and integrity and getting things right.

"We strive for balance, fairness and we strive to offer an equal platform for people to raise an opinion regardless of who they are, their status and any other imaginary demarcation line."

Wesley said negative perceptions against The Fiji Times were obviously difficult to get rid of. However, the newspaper would continue to do its best for the people of Fiji.