Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Times' position

Nasik Swami
Thursday, July 13, 2017

THE Fiji Times is an independent media organisation that takes great pride in its daily work, says the newspaper's editor in chief Fred Wesley.

Wesley's comment was in response to an exchange of words between the Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad during the debate yesterday in Parliament over the NFP leader's motion to remove $1 million allocated to public relations firm, Qorvis Communications.

"It is unfortunate that The Fiji Times has been dragged into a discussion about an issue in Parliament, and we have copped the brunt of unfair speculation," said Wesley.

The Fiji Times, he said, was neither pro-government nor anti-government.

"No one, other than editors tasked to do so, dictates what goes into any of our pages on a daily basis. The Fiji Times places great emphasis on credibility and integrity and getting things right.

"We strive for balance, fairness and we strive to offer an equal platform for people to raise an opinion regardless of who they are, their status and any other imaginary demarcation line."

Wesley said negative perceptions against The Fiji Times were obviously difficult to get rid of. However, the newspaper would continue to do its best for the people of Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense'
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. Free milk to remain
  4. Times' position
  5. Performing for mum
  6. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  7. Dialysis vote bid out
  8. Town bypass plans studied
  9. CLARIFICATION
  10. Training to generate more revenue

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)