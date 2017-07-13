Fiji Time: 1:20 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Performing for mum

Litia Cava
Thursday, July 13, 2017

MELELI Lewalewa has something to say about the empowerment of women.

Tonight during the Kaila! Star Search quarter-final, the 20-year-old will articulate his message through a contemporary hip hop dance.

"I am dedicating my performance tonight to my mother Lanieta Lewalewa who has been through a lot with us and I have always admired her on how she looks after our family despite the challenging circumstances.

"Women are the backbone of every family and society and they need to be continuously acknowledged and empowered," Lewalewa said.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said five acts would be eliminated today.

"We are expecting a huge turnout and we also like to acknowledge the support of families and friends for the show and the show tonight will be full of surprises as performers would be trying their best to impress the judges," he said.

* The show will be held at Village 6 Cinemas from 6pm and tickets are $3.50.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Nonsense'
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. Free milk to remain
  4. Times' position
  5. Performing for mum
  6. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  7. Dialysis vote bid out
  8. Town bypass plans studied
  9. CLARIFICATION
  10. Training to generate more revenue

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)