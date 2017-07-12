Fiji Time: 8:48 PM on Wednesday 12 July

50k Fijians affected: WAF

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Update: 7:06PM APPROXIMATELY 50,000 Fijians are affected by the water disruption along the Nausori and Raralevu corridor.

This was confirmed by the Water Authority of Fiji this evening.

The disruption to the water supply is due to a burst water main that connects the Waila Treatment Plant to the Raralevu Reservoir.

WAF chief executive officer, Opetaia Ravai has publicly apologised for any inconvenience caused.

He however said their main priority at the moment was to cart water to schools and hospitals so that children and the sick can have clean water.

Water supply along these affected areas is expected to normalise from 10pm.








