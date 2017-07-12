50k Fijians affected: WAF

Update: 7:06PM APPROXIMATELY 50,000 Fijians are affected by the water disruption along the Nausori and Raralevu corridor.
This was
confirmed by the Water Authority of Fiji this evening.
The
disruption to the water supply is due to a burst water main that connects the
Waila Treatment Plant to the Raralevu Reservoir.
WAF chief executive officer, Opetaia Ravai has publicly apologised for
any inconvenience caused.
He however said their main priority at the moment was to cart water to
schools and hospitals so that children and the sick can have clean water.
Water supply along these affected areas is expected to normalise from
10pm.